UWSP professor weighs-in on Trump's media attack

A local professor said President Donald Trump is setting the tone for his presidency after Press Secretary Sean Spicer's attack on the media Saturday.

Spicer ridiculed journalists after claiming they falsely reported crowd numbers at the inauguration.

John Blakeman is the department head for political science at UW-Stevens Point. He said if this kind of relationship with the press becomes a trend for the Trump administration, it could cost the White House its credibility.

"It's just a way that people who haven't really worked in Washington figure out the lay of the land," Blakeman said. "If there are other press conferences like this, then yea, I would start to be somewhat concerned."

Blakeman said presidential press conferences are the best way to communicate with the American people.

He adds that relations between the president and the press have not been this tense since the Nixon Administration.