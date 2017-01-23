Lawmakers slam ethics official over Trump tweets

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Lawmakers from both parties are admonishing a federal ethics official who sent a series of tweets commenting on President Donald Trump's potential conflicts of interest.

Members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee say the tweets by Walter Shaub Jr., director of the Office of Government Ethics, were inappropriate and could compromise the agency's objectivity.

In tweets sent in November, Shaub congratulated Trump for agreeing to divest from his business -- an agreement Trump had not yet made. Shaub later issued a scathing review of Trump's plan to turn over control of his business to his sons.

Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz of Utah called the comments "highly unethical" and summoned Shaub to a closed-door meeting.

Chaffetz and committee Democrats met with Shaub for more than an hour Monday.

