UPDATE: Minnesota governor up, walking after collapse

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- A statement from Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton's office says the governor "briefly fainted" during a speech Monday night and that he'll be back at work Tuesday.

Dayton collapsed while giving his State of the State address and required aid from colleagues. But they said he was soon acting normally and joking about the incident.

The statement said Dayton "quickly recovered, walked out of the Capitol and returned home." It said emergency medical technicians performed a "routine check" at home.

The statement also said Dayton will present his proposed budget Tuesday as planned.

Eric Dayton, one of the 69-year-old Democrat's two sons, tweeted that his dad is "doing great" and working on "a very advanced puzzle" with his grandson Hugo. Eric Dayton added: "that has to be a good sign!"

Dayton fell and struck his head on a lectern about three-fourths of the way through the speech Monday night in the Minnesota House chamber. Sen. Dan Schoen, who is also a paramedic was among those who went to Dayton's aid, and said the governor was joking about it soon afterward.