UPDATE: Northern Wisconsin school district put on lockdown

UPDATE- A Northwoods man made threats to an Ashland School District employee Monday afternoon putting schools on lockdown, according to the Ashland Police Department.

Officials said the threat was made at about 3 p.m. and was viewed as credible. Three schools took safety measures until the suspect was found.

Area officials were sent to the schools for protection. The suspect was located and arrested about 10 minutes later.

The children were dismissed from school shortly after.

No one was hurt and police said the person who made the threat never entered school property.

No other details have been released.

--------------

A school district in Northern Wisconsin was put on lockdown because of a possible threat Monday, according to a post on the Ashland School Districts Facebook page.

Schools in the Ashland district followed safety procedures. Officials made it clear that students were safe during the lockdown period. "At no time was a dangerous person on school grounds," said the Facebook post.

Things went back to normal after police indicated the threat had passed.

Officials said some buses were delayed as a safety measure.

No other information was posted.

Dispatchers with the Ashland County Sheriff's Department said a news release will be put out Tuesday morning.