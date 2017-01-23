Wisconsin DOT to study stretch of Highway 97

The Wisconsin DOT will be doing a study of Highway 97 from the Marshfield to Stratford city limits. The roughly 12-mile stretch has seen 82 crashes from 2011-2015, two of those fatal.

"We'll basically be reviewing all of the crashes that occur out there, try to look for trends and certain types of crashes in certain locations," said WISDOT Operations Supervisor for the North Central Region Brent Matthews.

One of the more recent crashes on that stretch of road was September 1 in the town of McMillan, when a logging truck hit a SUV leaving a 4-year-old girl severely injured.

"I looked in my rear view mirror and I just saw this truck coming at me," said town of McMillan resident Kelly Stuttgen. "We were struck by a fully loaded logging truck, and went spinning."

Her daughter, Emma, was in the backseat of the car and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"Emma ended up with a right side brain injury," said Stuttgen. "She's had to relearn to use the left side of her body."

More than four months later, and part of her skull is still missing.

"Very grateful for our life, after looking at the vehicle, there's really no reason we should survive," said Stuttgen.

Stuttgen hopes to see change along the highway so no other family has to go through what they have.

"Nothing can prepare you for something like that," said Stuttgen.

The WISDOT said they hope to start the study in early Spring and finish by the end of the year.

If you'd like to donate to the family, you can find there Go Fund Me page here.