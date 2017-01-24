Bipartisan proposal would eliminate publishing minutes

Government entities would no longer have to publish meeting minutes in local newspapers under a bipartisan bill being circulated in the Wisconsin Legislature.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers announced Tuesday that they were circulating the measure for co-sponsors. It would allow municipalities, school districts, counties and technical colleges to publish meeting minutes on a website. Current law requires the minutes to be printed in the local newspaper.

The bill would not change the requirement that meeting agendas and legal notices be printed in the newspaper.

Bill sponsors say the change would affect nearly every government entity statewide, except townships, the city of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Public School District which are already exempt.