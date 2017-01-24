Fremont woman accused in boyfriend's fatal stabbing is acquitted - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fremont woman accused in boyfriend's fatal stabbing is acquitted

WAUPACA, Wis. (AP) -

A Fremont woman has been acquitted of murder after a trial in which she was accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend.

WLUK-TV reports that a Waupaca County jury acquitted Alison Roe on Monday night after about six hours of deliberation.

The 44-year-old Roe had been charged with first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly stabbing Craig Dake on March 6, 2015. According to a criminal complaint, the two argued before the stabbing.

Roe had faced a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted.

