ACLU: Youth prison lawsuit by silence from investigators

Two civil rights groups decided to file a lawsuit challenging conditions at Wisconsin's youth prison because state and federal investigations at the facility have apparently changed nothing.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Juvenile Law Center filed a federal lawsuit Monday asking a judge to limit solitary confinement as well as the use of mechanical restraints and pepper spray at the facility in Irma.

State investigators spent all of 2015 probing allegations of child abuse at the prison. The FBI has since taken over the investigation but that agency's bureau is still ongoing and no one has been charged.

ACLU attorney Larry Dupuis told reporters during a news conference Tuesday that his group had hoped the investigations would create change at the prison but inmates are still being abused.