Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Plover armed robbery

PLOVER (WAOW) - Portage County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to solve an armed robbery at Sally Beauty Supply in the Crossroads Common shopping area.



"It happened on Dec. 22 at about 6:15 p.m. when a masked man walked into the business with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash from the employees," Plover Police Chief Daniel Ault said.



Once the employees handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the robber escorted them to a back room and ran out the back door, Ault said.

Workers told investigators the man, wearing a black ski mask, was about 6'4", weighed about 220 pounds and had blond or reddish hair.



"He ran toward the Chili's restaurant parking lot. We hope someone may have noticed him or will recognize the description and call Crime Stoppers with a tip," Ault said.

The toll-free Crime Stoppers hotline is 1-888-346-6600. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.