Experts: Multitasking takes longer than doing projects separately

(CNN)--In most cases, it will probably take you longer to finish two or more projects than it would to finish each one separately.

Experts say that, when switching between tasks, you're more likely to make mistakes, especially if what you're working on involves  a lot of critical thinking.

Researchers from the University of California say it's not only the physical act of multi-tasking that can stress you out, but also the consequences.

Bombing an exam or failing to perform at work can lead to self-esteem issues or even depression.

Multitasking can even affect how much you eat.

Eating while distracted means you may eat too much too quickly or that you won't fully remember the feeling of eating and being full.

Because of that, you might be picking up the fork again too soon.

Experts say each task requires a specific mindset, and once you get started, you should commit 'til the end.
 

