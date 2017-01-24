Madison Police warn of scam after woman conned out of $1,500

Madison Police are warning the public to be wary of fraud, after a 69-year-old woman was conned out of $1,500 over the phone.

The conman on the other end convinced the woman he was "Commander Hook from the Dane County Sheriff's Department Montello Unit".

"Hook" told the woman she had been sent a summons for grand jury duty, and that an arrest warrant went out for her arrest when she failed to appear.

It was the victim's neighbor who called for police after hearing what had happened.

Madison Police began speaking with the victim, who was on the phone with the individual calling himself "Commander Hook", when they arrived.

The officer took the phone, and began questioning "Hook", who admitted he was a fraud, and had already convinced the woman to wire $1,500 to a Georgia address after making her believe she would be arrested if she didn't post "cash bail."

"Hook" also admitted to the officer, he is part of a multimillion dollar phone scam, and none of the information he provided could be traced by law enforcement.

He went on to boast he and his colleagues were not scared, and intended to continue scamming people out of their money.

Madison Police say there is little that they can do in the way of going after people like "Hook", but impress that it is still very important to report incidents like this, because they are shared with federal authorities, who have the resources to do what MPD can't.