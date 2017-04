PLOVER (WAOW) -- Bear is our featured Portage County Petsaver for Tuesday.

He is a ten-month old Lab-Coonhound mix.

Shelter workers say he is an energetic and loving dog.

He is neutered, up-to-date on his shots and has a microchip.

His fee is $100, plus tax to an approved adoptive family.

Contact the Portage Co. Humane Society at 1-715-344-6012 or click here www.hspcwi.org