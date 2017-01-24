Wausau teen pleads not guilty in second gun incident

WAUSAU (WAOW) - An 18-year-old Wausau man accused of taking a loaded gun into an alternative school about a year ago pleaded not guilty Tuesday to unrelated charges of using a gun to rob a teenage friend, according to a criminal complaint.

Keanan Brown is charged with four felonies in the Oct. 4 incident that robbed the teen of about $550 in a confrontation at the teen's home, the complaint said. Brown is charged as a repeat criminal, meaning punishments will be more severe if he is convicted.

Brown had known the teen he robbed about two years and they had been together earlier in the day "making music," the complaint said.

The victim believed the gun that Brown pointed at his head was a 9mm pistol, the complaint said.

No trial date was immediately set.

A juvenile was also arrested in the Oct. 4 incident, the complaint said.

In July, Brown was convicted of one felony - receiving a stolen gun worth more than $5,000 - in a plea deal in which another felony and three misdemeanors were dismissed in the Feb. 3 incident at an alternative high school at North Central Technical College. Brown was 17 at the time.

No sentencing date has been set for him in that case.

An anonymous tip about a gun on campus led officers to Brown.

Police said they found a loaded 9mm pistol in Brown's jacket and he told investigators he was carrying it for a friend and had never brought it to school before.

The gun was the same one that was stolen Jan. 23, 2016, in a break-in to a home on the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue, police said.

