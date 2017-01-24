Pepper spray, bear mace used on children at Irma prison, complaint says

New details are emerging on a lawsuit accusing workers at the state youth prison of abusing juvenile inmates.

According to a 40-page class-action complaint filed by two civil rights groups, 20% of inmates, as young as 14-years-old, at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools were locked in solitary confinement for weeks or months at a time.

The complaint also said that workers at the facility needlessly used excessive amounts of pepper spray and bear mace on the children.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin and the Juvenile Law Center filed the complaint on behalf of three current inmates at the facility and one former inmate.

These allegations are separate from a federal investigation in 2015.

Molly Collins from the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin said there should be a major change at the Lincoln County facility.

"Treat young people in its custody with basic decency," Collins said in a packed room of reporters in Milwaukee. "Place them in settings that will actually achieve the rehabilitative goals of the juvenile justice system."

But a former employee with Lincoln Hills who requested to remain anonymous for fear of harassment said the new allegations are not true.

"People at Lincoln Hills are compassionate, I've seen a lot of compassion there," the man said. "When I saw the pepper spray being used it was for protection of a youth or protection of other youth or staff."

Department of Corrections documents show that between January and October 2016, there were 198 incidents where pepper spray was used on an inmate.

The anonymous man said that allegations of bear mace being used on the children were absolutely false and he's never seen it happen.

The Department of Corrections is reviewing the lawsuit and did not have any comment on the case as of Tuesday.