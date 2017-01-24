Micon Cinemas officially coming to Wausau Center Mall

Wausau City Council approved the transfer of the Sears building to Micon Cinemas in a 8-3 vote Tuesday night.

In the deal, Wausau will provide the theater with a $1 million forgivable loan.

The decision didn't come without debate. Council members were divided on whether a furniture store would have been a better choice because they would not have required a loan.

"I'm not saying I don't want the movie theater, I'm just saying we had two projects come to us," said alderman Romey Wagner. "One would decrease taxes and show a commitment to our taxpayers."

In a mall that's seen store after store leave the last few years, other council members are hoping the theater will turn that around.

"Downtown's in decline, because of lack of vision, lack of strategy," said alderman Tom Neal.

Micon Cinemas is a family owned company, the owners said they've been looking to open a location in Wausau for awhile.

"We started looking probably five years ago," said General Manager Dan Olson. "With Sears vacating and the city looking to redevelop the spot it just, it was kinda the perfect pairing in the spot for us."

Olson said they're excited to come to the area and believe the cinema will help business.

"Every time we're down here, we're impressed by the downtown area," said Olson. "I think everyone will benefit from it, be it the mall, the downtown area, it will just benefit everybody and be a great ripple effect for all the businesses in the area."

Olson said they hope to start tearing down the Sears building and begin construction between April and June. If everything goes according to plan, it will take about a year to finish.