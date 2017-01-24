Demonstrators gather in Wausau to raise health care concerns

About 20 people gathered outside Congressman Sean Duffy's office Tuesday, raising concerns about health care.

They held posters displaying tweets from President Trump promising to guarantee people affordable insurance.

Mr. Trump already has signed an executive order dismantling Obamacare.

Tuesday, demonstrators called on Duffy to do his part in making sure the president's promise is kept.

"Just that he [Duffy] sticks to what Donald Trump said," said Joel Lewis of Citizen Action of Wisconsin, the group that organized the event. "Congressman Duffy has not said either way what he supports, so part of this is the not knowing."

Duffy refuted that claim, saying the idea is very much on his radar.

"We have time to work through a health care plan with Republicans and Democrats, the House and Senate and the administration, " he said. "And we have time to get feedback from the American people, so this isn't rammed down people's throats."

Similar demonstrations were held across the state.