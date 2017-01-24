Girl with special needs reunites with Santa

A Weston girl with special needs has reunited with a stranger who pretended to be Santa for her at the grocery store.

Three-year-old Nora Ammel met Jim Goheen at the Weston Pick 'N Save on Thursday. But then, she only knew the man as "Ho Ho."

"The kiddo saw somebody who resembled Santa and she yelled 'Ho Ho,' which is what we call Santa," Nora's mother Morgan said last week.

Now, the toddler and Goheen are well acquainted.

He spent Tuesday morning working with her on speech therapy exercises.

"To see somebody take an interest in my child and her well being and her therapy and do what's best for this little person," said Morgan. "You can't put that into words.

Morgan said she was so touched by the gesture, she was choking back tears the whole time.