Wausau citizen honored after aiding officer - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau citizen honored after aiding officer

Posted:
By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Wausau Police Chief Jeff Hardel honored Tuesday a citizen who assisted an officer last year during a domestic disturbance.

Jim Merklein was honored for his role that night. Merklein was the only witness to the shooting and let Officer James Martin into the building during the ordeal.

Martin fatally shot Oswald Mattner May 1, 2016, while on the scene of a domestic disturbance call.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.