Tuesday Sports Report: Wausau West, Mosinee notch basketball win - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: Wausau West, Mosinee notch basketball wins

Posted:

Via the Associated Press, here are Tuesday's high school scores from across the state.

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Abbotsford 59, Athens 46
   Arcadia 71, Blair-Taylor 49
   Ashland 68, Proctor, Minn. 64
   Assumption 60, Auburndale 49
   Augusta 81, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 40
   Bangor 78, Wonewoc-Center 48
   Belleville 64, Albany 54
   Brookfield Central 59, Wauwatosa East 53
   Burlington 73, Badger 68
   Cedarburg 77, Whitefish Bay 68
   Clintonville 55, Waupaca 47
   Cornell 64, Lake Holcombe 63
   Deerfield 44, Dodgeland 30
   Dominican 69, Racine Lutheran 62
   Edgar 65, Chequamegon 46
   Elkhorn Area 61, Delavan-Darien 42
   Ellsworth 61, Amery 52
   Fond du Lac 83, Oshkosh West 61
   Fort Atkinson 63, Jefferson 59, 2OT
   Franklin 74, Kenosha Bradford 55
   Frederic 56, Birchwood 36
   Gillett 79, Lena 49
   Greenfield 59, South Milwaukee 56
   Hayward 66, Cumberland 43
   Highland 48, River Ridge 38
   Hillsboro 40, New Lisbon 29
   Hope Christian 73, Brookfield Academy 65
   Hustisford def. Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose, forfeit
   Kaukauna 80, Hortonville 47
   Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Kenosha Tremper 44
   Kettle Moraine 61, Oconomowoc 58
   La Crosse Central 91, Aquinas 56
   La Crosse Logan 67, Eau Claire Memorial 57
   Little Chute 70, Denmark 63
   Lodi 52, DeForest 50
   Luxemburg-Casco 89, Wrightstown 56
   Marathon 84, Northland Lutheran 56
   Martin Luther 90, The Prairie School 85
   McDonell Central 53, Stanley-Boyd 50
   Menomonee Falls 88, Marquette University 78
   Merrill 59, Wausau East 55
   Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 71, Milwaukee Pulaski 55
   Milwaukee South 52, Milwaukee Madison 15
   Monona Grove 81, McFarland 52
   Mosinee 66, Rhinelander 57
   Muskego 70, Slinger 42
   Necedah 50, Royall 37
   Neenah 68, Appleton East 63
   Neillsville 48, Gilman 41
   New Auburn 53, Flambeau 47
   New Berlin Eisenhower 71, Wauwatosa West 60
   New Glarus 79, Pecatonica 73
   Notre Dame 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 59
   Oak Creek 67, Racine Park 59
   Omro 47, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 45
   Osseo-Fairchild 65, Fall Creek 43
   Owen-Withee 66, Colby 56
   Pardeeville 61, Montello 40
   Pewaukee 65, Greendale 54
   Port Washington 62, Milwaukee Golda Meir 56
   Racine St. Catherine's 58, Saint Thomas More 40
   Regis 52, Cadott 39
   Rio 68, Williams Bay 60
   Sauk Prairie 62, River Valley 44
   Shiocton 57, Amherst 55
   Southern Door 73, Oconto 54
   St. John's NW Military Academy 61, Saint Francis 56
   Stevens Point 71, Marshfield 60
   Turtle Lake 58, Clayton 34
   Unity 52, Luck 48
   University School of Milwaukee 66, Living Word Lutheran 48
   Valley Christian 78, Horicon 60
   Washburn 65, Ironwood, Mich. 50
   Watertown Maranatha Baptist 53, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 44
   Waukesha North 70, Hartford Union 51
   Waupun 67, Laconia 42
   Wausau West 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42
   Wayland Academy 71, Princeton/Green Lake 60
   Webster 55, Grantsburg 54
   West Allis Central 62, Hamilton 44
   West Salem 61, Reedsburg Area 57
   Weyauwega-Fremont 60, Pacelli 58
   Whitnall 60, Cudahy 35
   Wisconsin Dells 57, Baraboo 49


GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Altoona 40, Bloomer 37
   Amery 52, Saint Croix Central 43
   Appleton North 52, Kimberly 47
   Baraboo 61, Sauk Prairie 50
   Bay Port 80, Sheboygan South 17
   Belleville 66, New Glarus 59
   Benton 72, Cassville 48
   Big Foot 50, East Troy 40
   Black Hawk 64, Barneveld 44
   Brookfield Academy 74, Hope Christian 36
   Brookfield Central 60, Wauwatosa East 48
   Cameron 81, Barron 62
   Campbellsport 52, Kewaskum 43
   Cedar Grove-Belgium 46, Hilbert 43
   Clayton 59, McDonell Central 40
   Clinton 47, Evansville 36
   Cudahy 51, Whitnall 37
   Darlington 68, Southwestern 30
   De Soto 66, North Crawford 29
   DeForest 51, Portage 42
   Divine Savior 59, Menomonee Falls 54
   Duluth Marshall, Minn. 43, Ashland 40
   Eau Claire North 56, Superior 28
   Edgewood 59, Oregon 47
   Elk Mound 63, Durand 41
   Fall River 61, Madison Country Day 11
   Florence 31, Saint Thomas Aquinas 28
   Frederic 43, Birchwood 25
   Freedom 56, Denmark 43
   Grafton 58, West Bend East 35
   Hamilton 76, West Allis Central 62
   Hortonville 61, Kaukauna 34
   Hudson 62, D.C. Everest 53
   Independence 52, Lincoln 43
   Iola-Scandinavia 43, Manawa 39
   Jefferson 58, Palmyra-Eagle 36
   Juda 54, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 26
   Kiel 50, Chilton 29
   Lake Country Lutheran 65, Messmer 53
   Lakeside Lutheran 50, Watertown Luther Prep 39
   Lodi 42, Lake Mills 31
   Madison Memorial 52, Madison West 34
   Marshall 62, Waterloo 40
   Marshfield 56, Stevens Point 55
   Martin Luther 63, The Prairie School 15
   Medford Area 63, Tomahawk 28
   Milwaukee Academy of Science 81, Milwaukee Golda Meir 50
   Milwaukee King 58, Arrowhead 54
   Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 67, Obama SCTE 22
   Milwaukee Riverside University 58, Waukesha West 55
   Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 72, Milwaukee South 22
   Mineral Point 79, Boscobel 35
   Mondovi 41, Elmwood/Plum City 26
   Monona Grove 66, Milton 58
   Monroe 54, Fort Atkinson 20
   Mountaintop Christian 61, University Lake 46
   Mukwonago 70, Oconomowoc 50
   Muskego 65, Watertown 61
   Neenah 56, Appleton East 53
   Neillsville 48, Assumption 39
   New Berlin Eisenhower 73, Wauwatosa West 57
   New Berlin West 45, Pius XI Catholic 37
   Niagara 38, Goodman/Pembine 32
   Northland Pines 74, Shawano Community 62
   Notre Dame 56, Manitowoc Lutheran 23
   Oak Creek 70, Racine Park 43
   Oostburg 36, Mishicot 29
   Pewaukee 66, Greendale 28
   Port Edwards 51, Menominee Indian 31
   Prairie Farm 42, Northwood 37
   Racine Horlick 81, Racine Case 75
   Rhinelander 53, Antigo 37
   River Ridge 56, Highland 23
   Roncalli 64, Sheboygan Falls 58
   Shoreland Lutheran 67, Wilmot Union 57
   Shullsburg 58, Belmont 39
   Somerset 61, Osceola 47
   South Milwaukee 60, Greenfield 39
   Stoughton 71, Reedsburg Area 27
   Tri-County 72, Bowler 36
   Two Rivers 45, New Holstein 42
   Unity 44, Luck 43, OT
   Valders 56, Brillion 48
   Verona Area 55, Madison La Follette 38
   Wausau West 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41
   Wauzeka-Steuben 57, Weston 33
   West Allis Nathan Hale 49, Brookfield East 44
   West Bend West 53, Waukesha South 48
   Westby 74, Luther 35
   Whitewater 66, Turner 31
   Wild Rose 67, Rosholt 47
   Winneconne 47, Berlin 30
   Wisconsin Heights 62, Cambridge 20
   Wisconsin Lutheran 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 31

BOYS HOCKEY
   Antigo 6, Mosinee 0
   Arrowhead 4, Waupun 2
   Beloit Memorial 6, Madison West 2
   Black River Falls 9, Winona Winhawks, Minn. 2
   D.C. Everest 8, Pacelli 2
   Eau Claire Memorial 3, Chippewa Falls 1
   Eau Claire North 4, Menomonie 0
   Janesville 7, Kenosha 1
   Marquette University 5, Fox Cities 0
   Medford Area 5, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2
   Neenah/Hortonville 5, Fond du Lac Springs 2
   Onalaska 7, La Crosse 1
   Waukesha 4, KM/Mukwonago 2
   Wausau West 8, East Merrill 0
   West Salem/Bangor 8, La Crescent, Minn. 0


GIRLS HOCKEY
   Appleton United 8, Beaver Dam 1
   Badger 3, Icebergs 2, OT
   Central Wisconsin 7, Metro Lynx 1
   Hayward/Spooner 5, Duluth Northern Stars, Minn. 2
   Lakeshore Lightning 4, USM 3
 

