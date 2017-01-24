Tuesday Sports Report: Wausau West, Mosinee notch basketball wins

Via the Associated Press, here are Tuesday's high school scores from across the state.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abbotsford 59, Athens 46

Arcadia 71, Blair-Taylor 49

Ashland 68, Proctor, Minn. 64

Assumption 60, Auburndale 49

Augusta 81, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 40

Bangor 78, Wonewoc-Center 48

Belleville 64, Albany 54

Brookfield Central 59, Wauwatosa East 53

Burlington 73, Badger 68

Cedarburg 77, Whitefish Bay 68

Clintonville 55, Waupaca 47

Cornell 64, Lake Holcombe 63

Deerfield 44, Dodgeland 30

Dominican 69, Racine Lutheran 62

Edgar 65, Chequamegon 46

Elkhorn Area 61, Delavan-Darien 42

Ellsworth 61, Amery 52

Fond du Lac 83, Oshkosh West 61

Fort Atkinson 63, Jefferson 59, 2OT

Franklin 74, Kenosha Bradford 55

Frederic 56, Birchwood 36

Gillett 79, Lena 49

Greenfield 59, South Milwaukee 56

Hayward 66, Cumberland 43

Highland 48, River Ridge 38

Hillsboro 40, New Lisbon 29

Hope Christian 73, Brookfield Academy 65

Hustisford def. Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose, forfeit

Kaukauna 80, Hortonville 47

Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Kenosha Tremper 44

Kettle Moraine 61, Oconomowoc 58

La Crosse Central 91, Aquinas 56

La Crosse Logan 67, Eau Claire Memorial 57

Little Chute 70, Denmark 63

Lodi 52, DeForest 50

Luxemburg-Casco 89, Wrightstown 56

Marathon 84, Northland Lutheran 56

Martin Luther 90, The Prairie School 85

McDonell Central 53, Stanley-Boyd 50

Menomonee Falls 88, Marquette University 78

Merrill 59, Wausau East 55

Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 71, Milwaukee Pulaski 55

Milwaukee South 52, Milwaukee Madison 15

Monona Grove 81, McFarland 52

Mosinee 66, Rhinelander 57

Muskego 70, Slinger 42

Necedah 50, Royall 37

Neenah 68, Appleton East 63

Neillsville 48, Gilman 41

New Auburn 53, Flambeau 47

New Berlin Eisenhower 71, Wauwatosa West 60

New Glarus 79, Pecatonica 73

Notre Dame 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 59

Oak Creek 67, Racine Park 59

Omro 47, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 45

Osseo-Fairchild 65, Fall Creek 43

Owen-Withee 66, Colby 56

Pardeeville 61, Montello 40

Pewaukee 65, Greendale 54

Port Washington 62, Milwaukee Golda Meir 56

Racine St. Catherine's 58, Saint Thomas More 40

Regis 52, Cadott 39

Rio 68, Williams Bay 60

Sauk Prairie 62, River Valley 44

Shiocton 57, Amherst 55

Southern Door 73, Oconto 54

St. John's NW Military Academy 61, Saint Francis 56

Stevens Point 71, Marshfield 60

Turtle Lake 58, Clayton 34

Unity 52, Luck 48

University School of Milwaukee 66, Living Word Lutheran 48

Valley Christian 78, Horicon 60

Washburn 65, Ironwood, Mich. 50

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 53, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 44

Waukesha North 70, Hartford Union 51

Waupun 67, Laconia 42

Wausau West 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42

Wayland Academy 71, Princeton/Green Lake 60

Webster 55, Grantsburg 54

West Allis Central 62, Hamilton 44

West Salem 61, Reedsburg Area 57

Weyauwega-Fremont 60, Pacelli 58

Whitnall 60, Cudahy 35

Wisconsin Dells 57, Baraboo 49



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Altoona 40, Bloomer 37

Amery 52, Saint Croix Central 43

Appleton North 52, Kimberly 47

Baraboo 61, Sauk Prairie 50

Bay Port 80, Sheboygan South 17

Belleville 66, New Glarus 59

Benton 72, Cassville 48

Big Foot 50, East Troy 40

Black Hawk 64, Barneveld 44

Brookfield Academy 74, Hope Christian 36

Brookfield Central 60, Wauwatosa East 48

Cameron 81, Barron 62

Campbellsport 52, Kewaskum 43

Cedar Grove-Belgium 46, Hilbert 43

Clayton 59, McDonell Central 40

Clinton 47, Evansville 36

Cudahy 51, Whitnall 37

Darlington 68, Southwestern 30

De Soto 66, North Crawford 29

DeForest 51, Portage 42

Divine Savior 59, Menomonee Falls 54

Duluth Marshall, Minn. 43, Ashland 40

Eau Claire North 56, Superior 28

Edgewood 59, Oregon 47

Elk Mound 63, Durand 41

Fall River 61, Madison Country Day 11

Florence 31, Saint Thomas Aquinas 28

Frederic 43, Birchwood 25

Freedom 56, Denmark 43

Grafton 58, West Bend East 35

Hamilton 76, West Allis Central 62

Hortonville 61, Kaukauna 34

Hudson 62, D.C. Everest 53

Independence 52, Lincoln 43

Iola-Scandinavia 43, Manawa 39

Jefferson 58, Palmyra-Eagle 36

Juda 54, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 26

Kiel 50, Chilton 29

Lake Country Lutheran 65, Messmer 53

Lakeside Lutheran 50, Watertown Luther Prep 39

Lodi 42, Lake Mills 31

Madison Memorial 52, Madison West 34

Marshall 62, Waterloo 40

Marshfield 56, Stevens Point 55

Martin Luther 63, The Prairie School 15

Medford Area 63, Tomahawk 28

Milwaukee Academy of Science 81, Milwaukee Golda Meir 50

Milwaukee King 58, Arrowhead 54

Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 67, Obama SCTE 22

Milwaukee Riverside University 58, Waukesha West 55

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 72, Milwaukee South 22

Mineral Point 79, Boscobel 35

Mondovi 41, Elmwood/Plum City 26

Monona Grove 66, Milton 58

Monroe 54, Fort Atkinson 20

Mountaintop Christian 61, University Lake 46

Mukwonago 70, Oconomowoc 50

Muskego 65, Watertown 61

Neenah 56, Appleton East 53

Neillsville 48, Assumption 39

New Berlin Eisenhower 73, Wauwatosa West 57

New Berlin West 45, Pius XI Catholic 37

Niagara 38, Goodman/Pembine 32

Northland Pines 74, Shawano Community 62

Notre Dame 56, Manitowoc Lutheran 23

Oak Creek 70, Racine Park 43

Oostburg 36, Mishicot 29

Pewaukee 66, Greendale 28

Port Edwards 51, Menominee Indian 31

Prairie Farm 42, Northwood 37

Racine Horlick 81, Racine Case 75

Rhinelander 53, Antigo 37

River Ridge 56, Highland 23

Roncalli 64, Sheboygan Falls 58

Shoreland Lutheran 67, Wilmot Union 57

Shullsburg 58, Belmont 39

Somerset 61, Osceola 47

South Milwaukee 60, Greenfield 39

Stoughton 71, Reedsburg Area 27

Tri-County 72, Bowler 36

Two Rivers 45, New Holstein 42

Unity 44, Luck 43, OT

Valders 56, Brillion 48

Verona Area 55, Madison La Follette 38

Wausau West 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41

Wauzeka-Steuben 57, Weston 33

West Allis Nathan Hale 49, Brookfield East 44

West Bend West 53, Waukesha South 48

Westby 74, Luther 35

Whitewater 66, Turner 31

Wild Rose 67, Rosholt 47

Winneconne 47, Berlin 30

Wisconsin Heights 62, Cambridge 20

Wisconsin Lutheran 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 31

BOYS HOCKEY

Antigo 6, Mosinee 0

Arrowhead 4, Waupun 2

Beloit Memorial 6, Madison West 2

Black River Falls 9, Winona Winhawks, Minn. 2

D.C. Everest 8, Pacelli 2

Eau Claire Memorial 3, Chippewa Falls 1

Eau Claire North 4, Menomonie 0

Janesville 7, Kenosha 1

Marquette University 5, Fox Cities 0

Medford Area 5, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2

Neenah/Hortonville 5, Fond du Lac Springs 2

Onalaska 7, La Crosse 1

Waukesha 4, KM/Mukwonago 2

Wausau West 8, East Merrill 0

West Salem/Bangor 8, La Crescent, Minn. 0