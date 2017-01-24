Clutch Reinhardt helps Marquette upset No. 1 Villanova - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Clutch Reinhardt helps Marquette upset No. 1 Villanova

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Katin Reinhardt hit two free throws with 11.6 seconds left, Jalen Brunson missed a layup at the buzzer and Marquette upset top-ranked Villanova 74-72 on Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles (14-6, 5-3 Big East) roared back from a 17-point deficit for a season-defining win over the Wildcats (19-2, 7-2).

Fans stormed the court at the Bradley Center for the kind of floor-stomping postgame celebration that hasn't been seen in Milwaukee since coach Al McGuire paced the Marquette sideline.

He would have been proud of the Golden Eagles' effort against Villanova. Marquette overcame poor free throw shooting and lackluster stretches in the first half to pull off the upset.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.