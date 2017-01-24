Clutch Reinhardt helps Marquette upset No. 1 Villanova

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Katin Reinhardt hit two free throws with 11.6 seconds left, Jalen Brunson missed a layup at the buzzer and Marquette upset top-ranked Villanova 74-72 on Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles (14-6, 5-3 Big East) roared back from a 17-point deficit for a season-defining win over the Wildcats (19-2, 7-2).

Fans stormed the court at the Bradley Center for the kind of floor-stomping postgame celebration that hasn't been seen in Milwaukee since coach Al McGuire paced the Marquette sideline.

He would have been proud of the Golden Eagles' effort against Villanova. Marquette overcame poor free throw shooting and lackluster stretches in the first half to pull off the upset.