Liberty Mutual to build $50 million building in Wausau

What's being called the most valuable building in Wausau history will soon be built in the city. Liberty Mutual is planning a $50 million facility which would commit to keeping 900 jobs in the city.

Wausau City Council voted to approve the plan Tuesday night. The insurance company will build the facility on Bridge Street in Wausau.

Currently, Liberty Mutual rents two buildings owned by Aspirus. Several months ago they sold 40 acres of land to Aspirus, keeping 20 for themselves. That's where they want to build the facility.

"It's very significant," said Wausau Interim Economic Development Director Christian Shock. "It will be the single most valuable building in the city's history, which is obviously a very big deal to us and every taxpayer to know that development's going on."

Liberty Mutual isn't borrowing any money from the city for the project, but the developer will get nearly $5 million from the TIFF district.

While no one from Liberty Mutual wanted to speak on camera, they released a statement that said in part, "Liberty Mutual is pleased with the Wausau City Council's favorable vote on our project and excited about the prospects of providing a new home for our Wausau employees and continuing our long-standing presence in this city."

They're hoping to start construction next year.