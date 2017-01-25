Wisconsin environmentalists speak out after DAPL news

Environmentalists are speaking out after President Trump moves forward with the Dakota Access Pipeline.

In December, the Army Corps of Engineers halted construction to look for alternative routes.

That came after months of protests, with people saying it could affect water on nearby tribal lands. One Wisconsin woman, who spent weeks protesting in North Dakota, said President Trump's action is upsetting.

"I was actually pretty livid, very angry," said Lac Du Flambeau water protector Misty Jackson. "I feel like the progress we have done with the previous President, the accomplishments we had worked so hard moving forward, it feels like it's for naught."

Jackson said the fight isn't over, she plans to reach out to politicians to voice concerns.