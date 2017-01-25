Driverless vehicles could soon be seen on Wisconsin streets

It's the transportation of the future. A vehicle where you can sit back, relax and enjoy the ride. They can already be seen in places like California, Florida and Michigan, but they will soon be seen in Madison.

UW-Madison is now one of ten locations chosen by the U.S. Department of Transportation at a testing site for the autonomous vehicles. The research and tests will attempt to make the self-driving cars safer for public use.

"We're thrilled. This is a good opportunity for us," said Peter Rafferty, a transportation researcher at UW-Madison.

"We do a lot of emphasis on safety and how can we improve safety and mobility through different technology applications," he added.

And that's exactly the primary goal in the new pilot, or pilot-less program. The university is specifically interested in minibuses that can be fixed to a specific route or be called out to different locations.

"In the near term they would always have an attendant on board to intervene if something goes awry," Rafferty said.

The futuristic rides have no steering wheel but are built with fold-down seats and standing room.

"There's room for wheelchairs in there as well," he added.

The technology is already being used in Florida and Michigan. Rafferty says he believes it could one day be a new transportation option for different scenarios.

"A hospital or a clinic might invest in something like this so if people are discharged and don't have a ride, these things could bring them to where they need to go then come back," he explained.

But he knows the new rides won't be welcomed by all.

"It's not universal. If it proves to be awkward and untenable to use then they won't proliferate," Rafferty said.

However, Rafferty and several grad students who will work with the self-driving vehicles are hopeful. Funding is still needed to for the cars but Rafferty added that you can expect to see them around town in just a few months. Once all the safety testing is complete, the minibuses will be open to the public to try out, although legislation will be needed to pass in order for the autonomous cars to be allowed in Madison and Wisconsin.