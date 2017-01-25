Aaron Neville to debut at this year's French Quarter fest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- For the first time, New Orleans' homegrown talent Aaron Neville will appear at this year's French Quarter Festival.

French Quarter Festivals Inc. announced the 2017 lineup Tuesday, noting that Neville is scheduled to perform on the opening day, April 6, on the Abita Beer Stage.

The 34th annual event, presented by Chevron, runs through April 9 at various stages set up throughout the historic district, giving festival-goers a chance to listen to more than 1,700 musicians. The festival is free and open to the public.

In addition to Neville, Cedric Watson and Bijou Creole, Cole Williams Band, Cupid, Messy Cookers Jazz Band, Mo'Fess, Love Evolution, Perdido Jazz Band, T'Monde, and Valerie Sassyfrass make their debuts at this year's festival.

The full music schedule will be released in March.