UPDATE: Madonna denies report she wants to expand her family

(CNN)-- Pop star Madonna is denying reports that she is planning to expand her family.

Some reports Wednesday said the 58-year old superstar applied to adopt two or more children from Malawi.

In a statement to People Magazine Madonna said, " I am in Malawi to check on the children's hospital in Blantyre and my other work with raising Malawi and then heading home, The rumors of an adoption process are untrue."

She is already the mother to four children.

-----------

LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) -- Pop star Madonna has filed for the adoption of two more children from Malawi.

A government spokesman says the singer appeared before a High Court judge on Wednesday.

Spokesman Mlenga Mvula says it is now up to the court to decide whether to grant the adoption order. The singer will have to wait a week before hearing the decision on her application.

Madonna in 2008 adopted David Banda and a year later adopted Mercy James.

The pop star in 2006 founded the charity Raising Malawi to address the poverty and hardship endured by this southern African country's orphans and vulnerable children.