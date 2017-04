MERRILL (WAOW) - Our Lincoln County Petsaver for Wednesday is Lady, a two-year-old mixed breed.

Shelter workers say Lady is shy but friendly once she gets to know you.

She is spayed, up-to-date on her shots and microchipped.

Her adoption fee is $50.

Lady has severe allergies, which require special care and also mean there can be no other animals in the household.

For more info on Lady call the Humane Society of Lincoln Co: 715-536-3459 or check out their website at www.furrypets.com