DNR board OKs leaving tree stands overnight on public land

The Department of Natural Resources' board has agreed to let hunters leave their tree stands and blinds overnight on agency land in northern Wisconsin.

The public supported the idea at the 2016 Conservation Congress spring hearings. The board adopted a motion unanimously Wednesday allowing overnight placement on DNR-owned land north of State Highway 64 from Sept. 1 through the following January 31. The highway runs from Stillwater, Minnesota, to Marinette.

The board also adopted an amendment limiting the number of stands and blinds left overnight to two per county. Board members said the limit is designed to prevent hunters from laying claim to large swaths of public land by leaving multiple stands out in an area.