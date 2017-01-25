Mcdonalds to give away thousands of bottles of Big Mac sauce

(CNN)-- Mcdonald's is giving away ten thousand bottles of its Big Mac Special Sauce.

The fast food chain is doing the giveaway as a promotion for its new Big Mac sandwiches-- the Grand Mac and the Big Mac Jr.

To get a limited edition bottle-- you can follow Mcdonald's social media pages or download its i-message app called 'Mcdonald's special sauce finder' .

Once you find the location-- you tell them the secret code phrase: "There's a big mac for that".

If they have a bottle they give it to you.

The bottles of Big Mac special sauce will be available Thursday at participating locations around the country.

The changes to the Big Mac come after news that only one in five millennials have tried a big mac.