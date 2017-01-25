Jane Fonda, Richard Perry halt romance, remain friends - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Jane Fonda, Richard Perry halt romance, remain friends

  LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jane Fonda and record producer Richard Perry have split up after eight years together.

   Seventy-four-year-old Perry tells E! News their romance has "temporarily been put on the back burner" because of Fonda's rededication to activism. He says the pair remain "extremely good friends" and he's not ruling out the chance of a reconciliation.

   The 79-year-old Fonda joined marchers in Los Angeles during the weekend as part of a worldwide women's rights protest. A representative for the star didn't immediately return a request for comment

   The Los Angeles Times reports the couple recently put their Beverly Hills home up for sale with an asking price of $13 million.

