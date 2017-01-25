Canadian woman survives six days without lungs

(CNN)--A Canadian woman survived for six days without lung in an effort to save her life.

Melissa Benoit was born with cystic fibrosis.

Her lungs were so infected that the infection had spread throughout her body and she was mere hours from death.



Doctor's in Toronto made the difficult decision to take out her infected lungs and keep her alive by machine.

Six days later--she received new lungs.

"When they finally took the tracheostomy out, wow!!! This is what it feels to breath like a normal person! it was incredible. I don't cough anymore. Whoa! I can climb a flight of stairs now. It feels so different. It's something that is taken for granted so easily during the day. But now, every breath that I take is.... wow!!" Melissa Benoit said.

Her doctors believe this is the first time the procedure has ever been done.

