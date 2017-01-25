Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks dies - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks dies

Posted:

 (CNN)-- Drummer Butch Trucks -- one of the founding members of the Allman Brothers band -- has died.

His booking agent says he died at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida Tuesday night.

The cause of death is still unknown.

West Palm Beach police, who responded to the home for a death investigation, say they do not suspect foul play.

The band issued a statement on its website saying -- "Butch will play on in our hearts forever."

Trucks is survived by his wife, four children, four grandchildren.

Three of the five other original band members are still alive.

Two other band members died in separate motorcycle accidents in the early 19-70's.

Butch Trucks was 69.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.