Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks dies

(CNN)-- Drummer Butch Trucks -- one of the founding members of the Allman Brothers band -- has died.

His booking agent says he died at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida Tuesday night.

The cause of death is still unknown.

West Palm Beach police, who responded to the home for a death investigation, say they do not suspect foul play.

The band issued a statement on its website saying -- "Butch will play on in our hearts forever."

Trucks is survived by his wife, four children, four grandchildren.

Three of the five other original band members are still alive.

Two other band members died in separate motorcycle accidents in the early 19-70's.

Butch Trucks was 69.