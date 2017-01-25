Long Lake man killed when SUV falls through thin ice

WASHBURN COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW)-- A dive team has recovered the body of a Long Lake man who died when his car plunged through thin ice on the lake. The Washburn County sheriff identified the victim as David Magnus, who was 60.

The sheriff says Magnus was driving on the lake between 6:30 and 7:30 Tuesday night when his car broke through the ice and submerged on the south end of Long Lake.

Magnus's SUV was located Wednesday morning, 40 feet below the surface of the lake. The sheriff says his body was found in 24 feet of water.