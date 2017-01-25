Packers' Wolf to interview for Colts vacant general manager job

Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf will interview for the Indianapolis Colts' general manager position, according to the team's website.

Wolf, the son of former Packers GM Ron Wolf, recently interviewed for the San Francisco 49ers general manager position before pulling out of the running last week. At that time, he had reportedly been signed to a new contract with the Packers.

The 34-year-old has become one of the top general manager candidates around the NFL in recent years, and is believed by many to be the eventual successor to longtime Packers GM Ted Thompson. Earlier this month, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said the organization has a succession plan in place for when Thompson steps down, though he did not elaborate.

Wolf is one of six candidates who will be interviewed by the Colts, who fired their GM Ryan Grigson last month.

Even though Wolf pulled out of the running for the 49ers job, that doesn't necessarily mean he would do the same with Indianapolis. The Colts job is considered much more desirable than the one in San Francisco. The Colts have been a playoff contender for several years and have a young quarterback in Andrew Luck to build around.

There is no word on when the interview will take place.