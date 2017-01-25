Unemployment down in most Wisconsin cities, up in counties

Local unemployment rates went down or stayed the same in most major Wisconsin cities and up in most counties between November and December.

The state Department of Workforce Development released the latest figures on Wednesday. They show that unemployment rates decreased or didn't change in 26 of 32 of the state's largest cities. But they went up in 56 of 72 counties.

Racine had the highest unemployment rate in December at 5.4 percent, followed by Milwaukee at 5 percent. Fitchburg and Madison, both at 2.5 percent, had the lowest.

Bayfield County had the highest county unemployment rate at 7.5 percent, while Dane County had the lowest at 2.6 percent.

The statewide unemployment rate in Wisconsin was 4 percent in December.