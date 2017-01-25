DA: Rhinelander woman embezzled $12,175 from credit union

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A 24-year-old Rhinelander woman embezzled $12,175 from the Minocqua branch of Park City Credit Union over the past three months, according to a criminal complaint.

Tabitha Kovac, a former loan processor at the credit union, is charged with one count of theft in a business setting, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The credit union discovered 15 transactions in which Kovac wrote money orders and a corporate check for "personal gain," beginning Oct. 11, the complaint said.

Kovac told credit union executives she stole the money because she "was going through a rough patch," the complaint said. Receipts for the fraudulent transactions were found in Kovac's desk after she was escorted from the building Jan. 12 after being confronted about the theft.

Kovac told a police investigator "she did not have an idea" why she took the money, she knew it was "stupid" and she intends to pay it back, the complaint said.

An account Kovac established at another credit union to hide the embezzled money had $3,200 in it when Kovac was arrested and she told investigators it was all that was left of the unauthorized transactions, the complaint said.

Kovac is to return to court Friday. She is free on a $5,000 signature bond.