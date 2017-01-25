DNR board OKs snowmobile trail again after meetings flap

The Department of Natural Resources' board has approved a new snowmobile trail in a state park for the second time in the wake of an open meetings flap.

The board approved a plan to adjust an existing snowmobile trail in Blue Mounds State Park in January 2016. Opponents alleged board members and DNR staff discussed the trail during a dinner the night before the vote in violation of the open meetings law.

DNR officials denied the dinner was a meeting but ended pre-meeting board dinners and promised to revisit the plan.

Trail opponents spent more than three hours Wednesday renewing their complaints about the trail, but the board ultimately voted 6-1 to approve the plan again.