Marquette assistant coach misses upset over Villanova for birth of first son

Notably absent from Tuesday night's thrilling game between the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Villanova Wildcats was Travis Diener. 

But Marquette's Director of Player Personnel had good reason to not witness the 74-72 upset: he and his wife were welcoming their first son into the world.

"What a day!!!!!," he said in a tweet at 9:44 p.m., about 20 minutes after the Golden Eagles beat the Wildcats at the Bradley Center.

Luca Lyle Diener was born at 7:41 p.m., weight 9 pounds 7 ounces and measured 21.25 inches long, he said.

"Mama and boy are doing great.," he wrote. "And how about #mubb!!!"

Congratulations to Diener and his wife, Rosemarie, and their two daughters, Karina and Mila.

