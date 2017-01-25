Brewers agree to minor-league deal with RHP Joba Chamberlain - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Brewers agree to minor-league deal with RHP Joba Chamberlain

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have added another veteran to their bullpen after right-hander Joba Chamberlain agreed to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to the big-league camp.

The former New York Yankees reliever appeared in 20 games last season for the Cleveland Indians. He had a 2.25 ERA without recording a decision before being released by the Indians on July 10.

The 31-year-old Chamberlain gives Milwaukee another potential piece to the back end of its bullpen. The Brewers last week signed free-agent Neftali Feliz to a one-year deal after the right-hander pitched last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Brewers need a closer after trading away Tyler Thornburg in the offseason to the Red Sox, and Jeremy Jeffress at the trade deadline last summer to Texas.

