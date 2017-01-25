Marquette fined $5,000 for court-storm following upset win

Marquette University has been fined $5,000 by the Big East for court-storming following the Golden Eagles 74-72 upset win over No. 1 Villanova Tuesday night.

Students and fans rushed the floor of the Bradley Center after the final whistle blew, breaking the conference's rule against spectators entering the playing area before, during or after games. The rule is in place to "help create a safe environment for players, coaches and officials."

“We appreciate the tremendous passion of our fans for yet another great moment in our men’s basketball program’s 100-year history," MU athletic director Bill Scholl said in a statement. The win was Marquette's second ever over an AP No. 1 team. The other came in the 2003 NCAA Tournament when Dwyane Wade and the Golden Eagles upset Kentucky.

Per Marquette's choice, the $5,000 will be donated to Camp Hometown Heroes, a Grafton-based summer camp that benefits the children and siblings of fallen military members regardless of whether they were killed in action or died in any other manner.