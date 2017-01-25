Rib Mountain man get 3 years probation for gun incident

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 44-year-old Wausau man was placed on three years probation Wednesday for threatening his two daughters with a gun in a drunken weekend incident, according to online Marathon County court records.

In a plea deal, Jason Wilson was convicted of five charges, including three counts of use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, court records said. Prosecutors dismissed two more serious counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in the deal.

The incident took place May 14 at a Rib Mountain home just outside Wausau.

The girls contacted police after a drunken Wilson pointed a handgun at them and after he pointed the gun at the TV they were watching and pulled the trigger, the criminal complaint said. The father wanted the girls to come upstairs and eat dinner.

The girls fled the home before police arrived and Wilson surrendered without incident, the complaint said.

Wilson told investigators he did not know why his daughter's were scared and suggested they were communicating with their mother whom he does not have a good relationship with and "were trying to set him up," the complaint said.

No shots were fired in the incident, police said.

Terms of Wilson's probation include absolute sobriety, alcohol, mental health and anger counseling, no firearms and nine hours of community service each week, court records said.