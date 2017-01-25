Tax season begins; refund delays possible

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Tax season is officially here and one accountant says he is already very busy.

The IRS said it expects more than 153 million tax returns to be filled this year. And for some, there might be a new wrinkle.

If you make under $50,000, have children and get the earned income credit, there will be a delay in getting your refund, said Curtis Day, president of Wausau Tax & Accounting Inc.

"They will not process those returns until Feb. 15. And you will not be getting your refund until like Feb. 23 at the earliest," Day said. "Once again, it's one of the IRS attempting to stop the fraud that's going on."

Day also said a common mistake by people who do their own returns often involves simple math so double check the numbers.

The deadline to file is April 18.