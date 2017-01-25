Wausau YWCA child care center to close

The Wausau YWCA will close its child care center on February 17, according to executive director Elizabeth Messner.

Messner said it is no longer financially possible to offer the daycare services. 14 workers will lose their job.

According to Messner, the center provides care to 50 children. The YWCA is working with the families to find new care.

“It's bittersweet because we're in a position to facilitate getting new care for them,” she said. “Helping them in that transition and the comfort of knowing they're going to be cared for but we're going to miss them terribly.”

The non-profit will remain open to serve women and girls in the community.