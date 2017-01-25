Residents weigh in on need for new Wausau movie theater

Marathon County residents are weighing in on the need for a new movie theater after the Wausau City Council approved plans for a 10-screen cinema in the Wausau Center Mall.

“I think it is great any time you have any businesses that want to move into the area,” Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Richard Barrett said.

Stettin resident Carole Gregerson said she isn't sure there is a need for another theater.

“We don't know if there is enough volume of people that would actually make them both viable Cedar Creek and the mall,” she said.

The new theater will have reclining chairs and a lounge area. It will be in direct competition with Marcus Theatres' Cedar Creek Cinema in Rothschild.

“Is there enough market share? I don't know,” Barrett said. “The people in that industry are the ones who should make that decision.”

Many, including Barrett, believe the theater will also help revitalize the mall.

“The movie theater is going to create traffic,” he said. “All of a sudden they stop into one of those shops.”

Marcus Theatres did not respond to a request for comment.

Construction on the new theater could begin as early as April and be finished in a year from now.