2 arrested in Clark County drug bust

TOWN OF PINE VALLEY, Wis. (WAOW) -

Two people are behind bars in Clark County after a drug bust, according to the sheriff's department.

They say 31-year-old Autumn Marg and 33-year-old Cedric Riggins were arrested Friday at a home in the Town of Pine Valley.

Sheriff's officials say both are facing several drug-related charges. Their arrests were the result of an ongoing drug investigation.

