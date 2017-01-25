Marshfield Clinic submits application to build new hospital in Minocqua

MINOCQUA (WAOW) -- The Marshfield Clinic Health System has submitted an application to build a state-of-the-art hospital in Minocqua.

The new 72,000 square foot facility would be attached to the current clinic and ambulatory surgery center.

“Meeting the health care needs of the community is our No. 1 priority and we’ve always believed that the Minocqua community would benefit from a truly integrated local health care system,” said Dr. Susan Turney, MCHS CEO. “Combining our world-class outpatient care and insurance through Security Health Plan of Wisconsin with our own state-of-the-art, modern hospital puts us in an excellent position to make a real difference on care levels for patients in the region.”

According to the press release, the new hospital will be staffed by the Marshfield Clinic doctors, nurses and other associates.

The Town of Minocqua Plan Commission will initially review the MCHS application on Jan. 31.