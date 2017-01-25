8 people arrested in Waupaca County drug crackdown

WAUPACA COUNTY (WAOW) - Eight people were arrested over a 5-day period in Waupaca County, as authorities try and crack down on drugs.

The arrests started January 20th, when a Waupaca County sheriff's deputy pulled over a car driven by 26-year-old Anthony Polly in the Township of Dayton. Also in the car were 28-year-old Jerome Polly and 25-year-old Joshua Christensen.

A K9 detected drugs in the car, and authorities say all three admitted to buying heroin. More than 9 grams were found.

On January 24th, The Waupaca County SWAT team along with other law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant at 427 Center Street in Waupaca. Inside they found packaged baggies containing meth, drug paraphernalia and a loaded .44 caliber revolver.

34-year-old William Sanders and 32-year-old Charles Besler were both in the home, and were both arrested.

While that operation was going on, authorities made contact with residents across the street at 428 Center Street.

A search of the home found meth, illegal prescription drugs and marijuana. Authorities arrested 30-year-old Alex Anderson and 33-year-old Cody Schultz. A 3-year-old child as also found in the home and was taken to Waupaca County Health and Human Services.

In a separate operation, 25-year-old Kelsey Olson was arrested after making a controlled buy of heroin from an undercover officer.

The eight face a number of charges, including possession of meth, marijuana and heroin as well as felon in possession of a firearm.

The Waupaca County Sheriff says the drug investigation is on-going and more arrests are expected.