Pointers women hand UW-Whitewater its first conference loss

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point women's basketball team (12-6, 4-3) held No. 17 UW-Whitewater (16-2, 6-1) to its second-lowest point total of the season and handed the Warhawks their first conference loss as UWSP prevailed with a 70-57 win at Berg Gym on Wednesday night.



Senior Autumn Hennes (Kaukauna, WI/Kaukauna) just missed her second double-double in as many home games as she scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Fellow senior Lauren Anklam (Ringle, WI/D.C. Everest) pitched in 16 points with junior Taylor Barrett (Monroe, WI/Monroe) also in double figures with 15.



After falling behind 7-2 to begin the game, Barrett completed an and-one to pull UWSP within two. Hennes added four-straight points as the Pointers went on a 9-0 run, but the teams finished the first quarter tied, 11-11.



The teams battled back-and-forth for the first half of the second quarter, but with 4:38 left in the half, Hennes put the Pointers ahead for good. She scored seven points the remainder of the period as UWSP was up five at the break.



Barrett and Anklam scored on back-to-back possessions in the opening minute of the third quarter to push the lead to nine. UWSP used a 10-3 run later in the quarter to up the advantage to 12 and ultimately led by 13 after three quarters.



Anklam and Lexi Roland (New London, WI/New London) each had four-point personal runs for the Pointers and Barrett converted an and-one midway through the fourth. Payton Mix (New London, WI/New London) capped a 13-6 run to begin the quarter as UWSP ballooned the lead to 20 and coasted to the 13-point win.



UWSP heads to UW-River Falls on Saturday before back-to-back home games next week. The Pointers host UW-Oshkosh for Pack It Purple Night on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. The first 250 fans receiving a free t-shirt and fans will have a chance to win $500 at halftime. The annual Play4Kay game is next Saturday (Feb. 4) against the UW-Eau Claire at 3:00 p.m., where fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause and donations will be taken to support the Hope is Building Campaign.