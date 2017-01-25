Athlete of the Week: Jake Bolanda, Mosinee

From the moment Jake Bolanda hit his first shot on Tuesday night, Mosinee head coach Andy Bruess knew his senior swing-man was in for a big game.

"We move Jake around between being a starter and coming off the bench," Bruess explained. "We moved him back to the bench (Tuesday night), and as soon as he came in and made that first shot, that's when I knew it was going to be a good night for him."

Bolanda wound up knocking down six more threes. He was 7-10 from beyond the arc, and finished with a career high 25 points in Mosinee's big win over Rhinelander.

While many seniors would bemoan a reserve role, Bolanda, whose twin brother Nick is Mosinee's top scorer, says he loves coming off the bench.

"You can kind of assess what the other team is doing," he said. "Watching who their key players are and stuff like that.

"Obviously we have film for that," he continued. "But you can come up with something new every night... Plus, you know they're tired already, so you go out there and kind of look like an all-star already."

Talking with Bolanda, his personality shows through. He recently starred in a school production of Les Miserables, and teammates say he's the player who brings levity in tough situations.

"He's quite a character," Bruess said. "That's for sure."

Bolanda credited his teammates for much of his succcess. Mosinee calls its bench, the "hype squad," and he said after each of the seven three-pointers he made on Tuesday, they were on their feet to support him.

"They're a great hype bench," he said, smiling. "It's all them."

"It's important to be focused and to have goals, but it's also important have a guy to keep you light sometimes. His energy and his personality just shows through in the way he plays."

Mosinee (4-2) travels to Medford (5-1) on Thursday evening for a battle for first place in the Great Northern.