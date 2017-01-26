Trump's immigration actions mark sharp shift in US policy - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump's immigration actions mark sharp shift in US policy

Posted:

By JULIE PACE
AP White House Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is taking action that marks a sharp shift from Washington's elusive efforts to forge comprehensive immigration legislation.

The centerpiece of the measures Trump has signed is an order to jumpstart construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall. He's also ordering cuts in federal grants for immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities" and planning to boost the number of border patrol agents and immigration officers.

More is expected to come later this week as Trump seeks to pause the flow of all refugees to the U.S. and indefinitely bar those fleeing war-torn Syria.

A draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press indicates Trump will suspend issuing visas for at least 30 days to people from several predominantly Muslim countries -- Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.