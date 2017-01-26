Knitting store: no yarn for women's movement protesters - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Knitting store: no yarn for women's movement protesters

Posted:

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) -- The owner of a Tennessee knitting store doesn't want anyone buying its yarn for arts and crafts for the women's movement.

The Tennessean reported comments Tuesday on the Facebook page of The Joy of Knitting store in Franklin drew thousands of responses -- both support and vows of a boycott.

The social media post by Elizabeth Poe said the "vulgarity, vile and evilness" of the women's movement is "absolutely despicable." She framed her comments around Saturday's massive women's march in Washington.

As a business owner and Christian, Poe wrote, she promotes "mutual respect, love ... and integrity" and called the movement "counterproductive" to unity.

Thousands of movement marchers Saturday wore pink knitted, pointy-eared hats they called "pussyhats" -- partly responding to Trump's past caught-on-camera remarks about grabbing women's genitalia.

